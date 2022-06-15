South Korea's finance minister
- says top officials agreed to strengthen effort to stabilise fx market
- says authorities to undertake bond buyback at appropriate time
- says govt, central bank to continue coordinated effort to minimise shocks to fx, financial markets
Bank of Korea chief says:
- on question about big-step rate hike that next policy change will consider incoming information
- he does not consider holding unscheduled monetary policy meeting
- will consider not only specific level of US policy interest rate