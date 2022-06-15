South Korea's finance minister

  • says top officials agreed to strengthen effort to stabilise fx market
  • says authorities to undertake bond buyback at appropriate time
  • says govt, central bank to continue coordinated effort to minimise shocks to fx, financial markets

Bank of Korea chief says:

  • on question about big-step rate hike that next policy change will consider incoming information
  • he does not consider holding unscheduled monetary policy meeting
  • will consider not only specific level of US policy interest rate