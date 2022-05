South Korea's Finance Minister Choo says he will hold a meeting with BoK Governor Rhee to discuss the economy and FX. Choo says the economic situation is dire while Rhee says the BoK need coordinated policy with the government.

The KRW has been weak against the USD, like so many others of course. I've no doubt there will be a discussion of how to control the weakness, if they can, in this meeting.

