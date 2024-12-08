South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok released a join statement with economy-related ministers on Sunday. The meeting was held in the aftermath of President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law Tuesday.

"The government will mobilize all resources available in accordance with contingency plans and take bold and swift measures, if necessary"

"We have experienced some confusing incidents in the past, but their impact on the economy was limited," Choi said. "The government will put forth all-out efforts to maintain our sovereign rating under any circumstances."

Government and Bank of Korea are taking measures to respond to market volatilities

government vowed to inject "unlimited liquidity" for the time being

Bank of Korea (BOK) has begun repo operations for financial institutions

***

USD/KRW update - KRW to a 2-year low during the political turmoil: