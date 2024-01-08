Bank of Korea will meet on Thursday January 11.
It's the first major Asian economy central bank to meet in the new year.
HSBC are expecting the 'on hold' at 3.25% decision to be unanimous
- and the Board to retain the wording ‘maintain a restrictive policy stance for a sufficiently long period of time’ in its forward guidance
- BOK might change its tone which could hint at a possible easing in the near term
- HSBC do warn though that “inflation is likely still too high for a near-term start of easing.”