Reuters interviewed South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) Chairman Kim Tae-hyun

said that the NPS will collaborate with foreign exchange authorities when needed to help stabilize the market

also said that re-establishing a currency swap arrangement with South Korea’s central bank which expired at the end of last year could be part of such collaboration

“We have our own target rate for foreign exchange that we can endure,” Kim said. added that cooperation with foreign exchange authorities would be based on achieving good investment returns

---

South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) is manager of the world’s third-largest public pension fund.

nearly US$700 billion under its management

persistently needs to buy dollars to invest abroad

