St. Louis Fed Pres. Musalem is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour. Musalem is a voting member in 2025. Back on October 7, Musalem spoke and said:

More rate cuts likely given economic outlook.

Won't predict timing or size of future Fed easings.

Personal rate outlook is above Fed’s median view.

Costs of easing too much outweigh easing too little.

Supported Fed’s decision last month to cut rates by 50 basis points.

Policy patience has served Fed well.

Cooler job market still consistent with strong economy.

Expects inflation pressures to continue to abate.

Expects inflation to converge to 2% over next couple of quarters.

Financial conditions remain supportive of growth.

Some economic activity slowed by rate policy, election uncertainty.

That was over a month ago. So how he weighs in now will be interesting given the backup in yields and other economic and other developments since that time