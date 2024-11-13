St. Louis Fed Pres. Musalem is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour. Musalem is a voting member in 2025. Back on October 7, Musalem spoke and said:
- More rate cuts likely given economic outlook.
- Won't predict timing or size of future Fed easings.
- Personal rate outlook is above Fed’s median view.
- Costs of easing too much outweigh easing too little.
- Supported Fed’s decision last month to cut rates by 50 basis points.
- Policy patience has served Fed well.
- Cooler job market still consistent with strong economy.
- Expects inflation pressures to continue to abate.
- Expects inflation to converge to 2% over next couple of quarters.
- Financial conditions remain supportive of growth.
- Some economic activity slowed by rate policy, election uncertainty.
That was over a month ago. So how he weighs in now will be interesting given the backup in yields and other economic and other developments since that time