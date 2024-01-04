St Louis Fed new Pres. Alberto Musalem

The St. was Fed has announced that Alberto Musalem will succeed former Pres. James Bullard.

Bullard started 15 years before resigning to become the Dean of the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University.

Musalem comes from a small asset management firm called Evincee Asset Management from 2018 to 2022. He was at Executive Vice President at the New York Fed from 2014 to 2017. He also was a partner at Tudor Investment from 2000 – 2013.

Below is a summary of his experience as outlined in his Bio from Georgetown University where he currently is a adjunct professor:

Evince Asset Management LP (2018-22): Co-Founder and CEO/Co-CIO. Oversaw business and investment strategies, product development, stakeholder engagement, culture, and planning. Company specialized in portfolio technologies for a quantitative global fund, operating in the US and UK.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York (2014-17): Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor to the President. Led Integrated Policy Analysis, Emerging Markets, and International Affairs Groups. Member of the Bank’s Management Committee and representative on the CGFS at the Bank of International Settlements.

Tudor Investment Corporation (2000-13): Managing Director, Partner, and Global Head of Research. Served on the firm’s Management, Capital Allocation, and Strategy Committees. Focused on investment strategies linking economic policy, macroeconomics, and markets. Co-managed a global macro investment portfolio and co-risk-managed an emerging markets credit portfolio.

International Monetary Fund (1996-00): Economist, focusing on rebuilding monetary policy, fiscal responsibility, and banking systems during the late 1990s' emerging market crises. Worked on reforming the global financial architecture post-crises.

Man Group and Freddie Mac (2022- / 2021- ): Director on the Board. Serves on various committees including Audit, Risk, Remuneration, Nominations, Operations and Technology, and Compensation and Human Capital.

School the World (2012-15): Chairman of the Board. Guided significant growth in educational programs and services.

Early Career: Analyst at Bankers Trust (1995) and McKinsey & Co (1994).

Professional Memberships and Teaching: Council on Foreign Relations and Economic Club of New York member. Distinguished Advisory Group member, Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (2022-24). Adjunct Professor of finance, Georgetown University (2022- ). Former Adjunct Professor, Johns Hopkins (2007).

Education: PhD in Economics, University of Pennsylvania (1996). MSc and BSc in Economics, London School of Economics (1992 & 91).

Personal Background: Born in Bogota, Colombia; lived in Brazil and Argentina. Immigrated to the US; educated in Maryland’s public school system.



He is known to be a deep thinker the economy.

The St. Louis Fed president will not be a voting member in 2024. He will be a voting member in 2025.

I would not expect Musalem to be as vocal as the outgoing Pres. James Bullard who was never shy to get in front of a camera.