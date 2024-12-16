Standard Chartered is bullish US equities next year. Their reasoning includes:

Trump's election victory has boosted U.S. business confidence, driven by expectations of tax cuts, deregulation, and increased protectionism through tariffs

projects the US to outperform other major markets as business and consumer confidence rises under Trump’s administration

Stan Chart note risks include Trump’s divisive policy agenda and China’s economic outlook present significant risks. The bank highlights heightened trade uncertainty for Europe, China, Mexico, and Canada due to Trump’s strategy of imposing higher import tariffs to reduce U.S. trade deficits. In response, China is expected to counter U.S. trade restrictions by increasing exports to other markets and introducing additional domestic stimulus to combat deflationary pressures.

As a ps. Stan Chart say that the euro area faces challenges due to fiscal policy limitations, forecasting that the European Central Bank will lower interest rates to 2% by the end of 2025 to support growth amid cooling inflation.

