Main points from the statement now accompanying the decision, Headlines via Reuters:
- Economic growth to slow
- GDP growth to be slower than expected
- Inflation to slow gradually
- Housing price decline accelerated
- Statement has no reference to need for more rate hikes
- Statement adds assessment of recent rate hikes to factors to be considered going forward
- Policy focus will remain on containing inflation
- Extends existing measures to support short-term money markets by 3 months