Earlier from the South Korean central bank:

Main points from the statement now accompanying the decision, Headlines via Reuters:

  • Economic growth to slow
  • GDP growth to be slower than expected
  • Inflation to slow gradually
  • Housing price decline accelerated
  • Statement has no reference to need for more rate hikes
  • Statement adds assessment of recent rate hikes to factors to be considered going forward
  • Policy focus will remain on containing inflation
  • Extends existing measures to support short-term money markets by 3 months