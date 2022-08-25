ICYMI - posted earlier:

The Kansas City Federal Reserve branch will publish its schedule / agenda for the symposium it hosting for global central banks.

The schedule is expected at 7pm, or just after, Central US Time. That is 0000 GMT or thereabouts.

What we do know at present is that Federal Reserve Chair Powell is speaking on Friday:

Previews of what he'll be saying:

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's central bank symposium is at Jackson Hole is August 25-27.



The topic this year is: "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy"