Time to sell the rate cut, rolling out the speakers:

0800 GMT / 0400 US Eastern time - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in panel discussion at the Federal Ministry of Finance

0800 GMT / 0400 US Eastern time - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann, who heads the Austrian National Bank (ONB), holds a news conference on the ONB's half-yearly economic forecasts

1000 GMT / 0600 US Eastern time - ECB member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno presents June's Economic Bulletin, which includes new economic projections for the country

1415 GMT / 1015 US Eastern time - Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at Fondation Maurice Allais in Paris