Coming up at 1500 China time:

0700 GMT, 0200 US Eastern time

Xuan Changneng, Deputy Governor of the People's of China, and Li Bin, deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange will hold a press conference:

on financial support for high-quality economic development

---

China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) is a key government agency responsible for managing the country's foreign exchange reserves (China's FX exchange reserves are the largest in the world) and regulating the foreign exchange market. SAFE operates under the jurisdiction of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank.