Coming up at 2000 GMT on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, which is Thursday morning, 24 November, in New Zealand:
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr and members from his senior executive team will be testifying in front of the Finance and Expenditure Committee of the New Zealand parliament.
In reference to the cash rate hike today as the Bank tries to rein in inflation :
- RBNZ raise cash interest rate target by +75bp to 4.25%, as widely expected
- NZD/USD higher after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raises its cash rate target by 75 bp
- RBNZ Orr says it will be a shallow recession
- ANZ are now forecasting an RBNZ peak cash rate at 5.75% (vs. current OCR at 4.25%)