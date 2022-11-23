Coming up at 2000 GMT on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, which is Thursday morning, 24 November, in New Zealand:

  • Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr and members from his senior executive team will be testifying in front of the Finance and Expenditure Committee of the New Zealand parliament.

In reference to the cash rate hike today as the Bank tries to rein in inflation :

RBNZ Orr chuck norris meme