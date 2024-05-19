This points to significant Chinese forex intervention in April. And there are no signs that is diminishing.
There is a thread of tweets on this, check it out @Brad_Setser
---
The pressure for yuan devaluation is building.
This points to significant Chinese forex intervention in April. And there are no signs that is diminishing.
There is a thread of tweets on this, check it out @Brad_Setser
---
The pressure for yuan devaluation is building.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read