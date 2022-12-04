Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers spoke with Bloomberg TV’s “Wall Street Week”

economy has a “long way to go” before inflation is under control

“My sense is that inflation is going to be a little more sustained than what people are looking for”

the Fed needs “substantially more evidence to get comfort” that inflation is declining

“I suspect they’re going to need more increases in interest rates than the market is now judging or than they’re now saying.”

Speculating on the peak for Fed funds:

“Six is certainly a scenario we can write”

“And that tells me that five is not a good best-guess.”

I'm not sure Summers' opinion is any more valid than a lot of economists. Still, food for thought.

Lemme know in the comments what you reckon.