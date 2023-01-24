Suntory Holdings CEO Takeshi Niinami spoke on Tuesday with Reuters:

he expects next the Bank of Japan governor to show a clear roadmap including criteria for ending its yield-curve control (YCC) policy

he wants to keep increasing wages for Suntory employees as long as cost of living continues to rise, in a bid to help their lives and to activate private-sector-led economic growth

---

Niinami is an influential business leader in Japan. He is expected to become the next chairman of business lobby Keizai Doyukai in April.