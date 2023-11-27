Earlier today we had the data for 'wholesale' services price inflation in Japan for coto:

Reuters have posted recap points on the data:

business-to-business service inflation accelerated in October

a tight job market lifted labour costs

underscoring a broadening of price pressures

surge in inbound tourism drove up hotel fees 49.9%

And this:

The data suggest Japan's economy is making progress towards achieving sustained rises in inflation accompanied by solid wage growth.

Wage growth driving inflation is what the Bank of Japan wants to see before it pivots away from negative rates. The Bank says its awaiting the outcome of Spring wage talks. there is some speculation i the market that meaningful change could come from the Bank in April.