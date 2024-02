Bloomberg with the report on the results of a survey it conducted of analysts, in summary:

RBA will lower its cash rate by a quarter-percentage point to 4.1% in the third quarter, the median estimate in a survey of 32 economists showed

The previous survey, a month earlier, pegged the first cut in Q4

Pricing for the first cut is in September.

Analysts cited:

economists see CPI hitting the top of the central bank’s 2-3% target in Q4, compared with a January forecast for Q1 of 2025