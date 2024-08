Reuters survey of Japanese firms, their Japan Corporate Survey.

Headlines via Reuters:... China and US politics outranking JPY intervention. Sheesh:

13% of firms considering scaling back China operation vs 3% thinking about expansion

Japanese firms believe Kamala Harris better for business as us president

43% of firms see Harris as better for business vs 8% favouring Trump

24% of firms see recent foreign exchange intervention by Japan as appropriate vs 9% as inappropriate

USD/JPY update: