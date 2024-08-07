ICYMI, Bloomberg (gated) with the report, on Swissmem (the country’s biggest lobby group for manufacturers):

The Swiss National Bank must do something fast to keep the franc’s strength from hurting exporters

sudden appreciation in the currency is threatening a vulnerable recovery for overseas sales seen in recent months

didn’t offer a view on what tools the SNB should deploy

The SNB has cut rates twice the year. Its expected to cut again next month

ps. While the chart is USD/CHF there is just as much, if not more, concern about CHF strength against the EUR.