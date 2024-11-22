1230 GMT / 0730 US Eastern time: Speech by SNB’s Chairman of the Governing Board, Martin Schlegel, The SNB and its Watchers

Carlos Lenz, Head of Economic Affairs, SNB is also speaking 1350 GMT / 0850 US Eastern time.

This event, modeled after The ECB and Its Watchers, tries to bring together academics, market participants, media representatives and policymakers for open discussions of policy issues preoccupying the Swiss society.

The SNB and its Watchers 2024 conference theme is ”Inflation Management in a Small Open Economy with a Safe Currency.”