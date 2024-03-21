The Swiss National Bank is, on balance, expected to hold at 1.75% at its meeting today, though there are some analysts thinking the Bank may cut 25bps.

Inflation has slowed in the country, economic growth has slowed also.

Market pricing is around 30% for a cut today, although June seems more likely in order to keep the Bank in line with expected moves from the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve and thus avoid negatively pressuring the CHF. The Swissy is under pressure already, a sharp turnaround where constant intervention from the SNB was need to slow the currency's climb.