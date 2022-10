The Swiss National Bank lost 142.2 billion Swiss francs ($142.60 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, it said on Monday, as rising interest rates and the stronger Swiss franc slashed the value of the central bank's foreign investments.

The loss - the largest in the SNB's 115-year history - was slightly more than the annual economic output of Morocco ($132 billion).

I guess the 'house' can lose, sometimes.

Full story via Reuters