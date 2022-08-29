Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan spoke at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium on Saturday.
- “Structural factors such as the transition to a greener economy, rising sovereign debt worldwide, the demographic transition and ultimately also the fact that globalization appears to have peaked -- at least temporarily -- could lead to persistently higher inflationary pressure in the coming years”
- “There are signs that inflation is increasingly spreading to goods and services that are not directly affected by the pandemic or the war in Ukraine”
- higher prices are being passed on more quickly
- inflation expectations “have also been moving upwards slightly”
- a decline in global economic integration could increase companies’ price-setting power, meaning that they would be able to push through price increases more easily
Info come via a gated Bloomberg article.
---
Jordan's comments are not aimed at only a Swiss context - these developments he cites are applicable across developed markets. Higehr rates for longer is getting cemented in.