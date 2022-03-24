Brief remarks from Citi, they see no change in the Bank's piolict rate, currently -0.75%. Noting also that the consensus is for no change.

Despite more franc strength, a dovish signal from the SNB, such as raising the franc assessment to ‘overvalued’, seems unlikely as the franc has already moved away from euro parity without intervention.

The strong franc remains convenient for the SNB for now given the prospects for a higher 2022 inflation trajectory from 1.0% to at least 2.0% (Citi 2.3%).

More interesting is what happens thereafter – rising core inflation suggests the SNB is likely to change little in its assessment. We expect the SNB will ultimately follow the ECB on rate hikes, likely with a one-hike delay (March 2023 could be when SNB first hikes if the ECB commences lift-off in December) but if the ECB’s rate hike cycle gets stuck – then the SNB may shift towards sheet reduction.

The SNB may only seek to weaken the franc to the 1.10 area vs EUR once global inflation rates decline next year.