1715 / 1215 Martin Schlegel, vice chairman of the governing board of the Swiss National Bank, delivers a speech at Alumni WWZ Basel

2030 / 1530 Thomas Moser, a member of the board of the Swiss National Bank, speaks about monetary policy at a conference in Geneva

The latest policy move from the Swiss National Bank has been to announce it will scrap interest paid on minimum reserves from 1 December 2023:

I'm not expecting any policy-related bombshells from these two speakers today.

Switzerland was removed from the currency manipulator list this week:

US Treasury says no major trading partners met criteria for currency manipulation