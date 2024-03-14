Taiwan Central Bank Governor in inflation:
- We are concerned potential electricity price hikes will result in a chain reaction effect on inflation expectations
- We'll be very prudent about discussing interest rates this time
- Our goal is to keep CPI at about 2% in the mid- to long term
- If the CPI remains above 2% for an extended period, inflation expectations would be high, making it hard to bring inflation down
Thee seems to be something everywhere pushing up inflation, the list is ling. Rents, services , electricity are a few.