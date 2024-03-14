Taiwan Central Bank Governor in inflation:

We are concerned potential electricity price hikes will result in a chain reaction effect on inflation expectations

We'll be very prudent about discussing interest rates this time

Our goal is to keep CPI at about 2% in the mid- to long term

If the CPI remains above 2% for an extended period, inflation expectations would be high, making it hard to bring inflation down

Thee seems to be something everywhere pushing up inflation, the list is ling. Rents, services , electricity are a few.