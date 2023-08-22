TD Securities anticipates Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming address at Jackson Hole, centered on the theme 'Structural Shifts in the Global Economy', to be of significance for the broader economic community and the markets.

Key Expectations:

Shift in Policy Guidance: TD believes this event presents an opportune moment for Chair Powell to introduce a transition in the Fed's policy direction. Instead of emphasizing the number of anticipated hikes, Powell might pivot to a narrative where the spotlight is on interest rates remaining 'higher for longer'. Relevance of the Theme: The theme of 'Structural Shifts in the Global Economy' could provide a backdrop for Powell to delve deeper into the changing dynamics of global economics, especially in the post-pandemic world, and how they influence the US economic outlook.

Implications: If Powell does hint at a 'higher for longer' stance on interest rates, it could signal a more hawkish approach by the Federal Reserve in the foreseeable future. This shift would potentially have implications for global financial markets, especially given the prominence of the US economy.

Conclusion: Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole will be closely watched for any indicators of the Fed's future policy trajectory. A move towards a 'higher for longer' strategy could usher in a new phase for monetary policy, shaping global financial sentiment and decisions.

