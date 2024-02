TD Securities is expecting the US dollar to weaken in Q2 and Q3 of 2024, and risk trades to strengthen. Analyss at the bank cite:

Its indicators suggest the global economy is accelerating

US data trends are strong

The Federal Reserve will eventually cut rates

Global financial conditions are also easing

China looks more stable

Governments are spending in a key election year

“This backdrop is risk positive and dollar negative”

'Eventual' Fed easing leaves lots of room for maneuver.