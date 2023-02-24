TS on their expectations for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the next two meetings.

TD argue that the minutes of the Jan 31/Feb 1 meeting signalled that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not yet done regarding further rate hikes, and it is looking to maintain a restrictive policy stance for the foreseeable future.

TD forecast:

25 bps rate hikes in March and May

terminal Fed funds target rate range of 5.00%-5.25% hit in May

And warn: