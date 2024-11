A note from TD assessing the implications of the expected Trump tariffs and what it means for EUR/USD:

Trump’s tariffs will have a significant impact on the eurozone economy (not a positive one!)

euro zone has limited engines of growth

economic policy uncertainty running high across Europe

ECB is expected to cut interest rate more than the Federal Reserve does

market could price in further eurozone-U.S. monetary policy divergence

TD forecast 1.01 for EUR/USD in Q2 2025.