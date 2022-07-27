TD are looking for more aggressive hikes from the Bank of Canada ahead, at the next two meeting:

  • We look for the BoC to lift the overnight rate by 75bps at its September meeting, and again by 25bps in October

Citing:

Ending at:

  • We look for a terminal rate of 3.50% this cycle, with rate cuts starting in 2022Q3. However, we caution that the balance of risks around the terminal rate skews decisively towards a higher end point for the BoC.
ps. the little * means there is a Monetary Policy Report published on this date also