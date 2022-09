TD with their outlook for the Bank of Canada, in summary:

lifting our estimate for the BoC terminal rate from 3.50% to 4.00%

We are pencilling in 25bp moves from here on out (Oct/Dec/Jan)

We are pencilling in 25bp moves from here on out (Oct/Dec/Jan) a slower pace of tightening would be the wisest course of action for the BoC now that we are firmly in restrictive territory

we look for the BoC to begin gradually removing stimulus. and so we still look for rate cuts beginning 2023 Q3