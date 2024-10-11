I posted earlier:

Logan and Bowman are prime candidates for dropping 'pause' comments (IMO). None of the topics in any of these speeches seem conductive to remarks on the economy nor policy. Perhaps in any Q&A.

1345 GMT / 0945 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee gives opening remarks before the 18th Annual Community Bankers Symposium, "Community Banking: Navigating a Change Landscape" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

1445 GMT/1045 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in panel before the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Women in Financial Services Conference, in Dallas, Texas

1710 GMT/1310 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks virtually on "Community Banking" before the 18th Annual Community Bankers Symposium, "Community Banking: Navigating a Change Landscape" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago