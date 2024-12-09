RBC expect the Bank of Canada to cut its benchmark rate by another 50bp at its meeting on Wednesday, December 11, 2024:

adding to a 50 bps cut in October and 125 bps in total cuts since June

We continue to expect that additional interest rate cuts will be needed in the year ahead with the overnight rate ultimately falling below the Bnk's neutral range estimate at 2% in mid-2025

Earlier previews:

Macklem will speak at 1530 GMT, 1030 Eastern time.