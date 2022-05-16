The  Bank of England  monetary report hearing will commence at 10:15 AM ET. Gov. Andrew Bailey, Sir David Ramsden (Deputy Gov. will markets and banking), along with members Haskell, Saunders are expected to testify.

To watch live, CLICK HERE.

There may be some pre-hearing releases ahead of the testimony.

The  GBPUSD  continues to trade above and below its 100 hour moving average (now below). That moving average comes in at 1.22539. The current price is trading at 1.2240. Tries above the 100 hour MA have found willing sellers well ahead of the 200 hour MA at 1.23255.

GBPUSD
GBPUSD trades above and below its 100 hour moving average