The Bank of England took a look at falling inflation but say 'Nope' to rate cuts this time around, as expected.

ICYMI:

The JP Morgan response is blunt, saying the Bank is reluctant to commit to a specific monetary policy path ahead. JPM say the Bank has shifted dovish, citing downward revisions to BoE inflation forecasts. And add that the implied path of rates by market pricing seems to be accurate.

***

June is in the market's crosshair for a rate cut but August instead is a possibility.

Bank of England Governor Bailey