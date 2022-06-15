Yesterday the Bank of Japan flagged a big Japanese Government Bond buying spree

Bank of Japan in buying JGBs, yields are higher

And they've delivered, offering to buy up to 2.45tln yen of JGBs today:

  • JPY625bn 1 to 3 years remaining until maturity
  • JPY625bn 3 to 5 years remaining until maturity
  • JPY800bn 5 to 10 years remaining until maturity
  • JPY250bn 10 to 25 years remaining until maturity
  • JPY150bn 25+ Year

Yields on these bonds are down a little, to varying extents, since the BOJ was in.

 USD/   JPY  not doing a real lot since its excursion briefly above 135.50 and then retrace back to the figure:

usdyen chart update 15 June 2022 22