The Bank of Japan has injected cash into markets for the 3rd day in a row

The BOJ is trying to reverse rises in interest rates with 3 consecutive days of cash injection.

The Bank of Japan offered 2 tln yen (circa $17.6bn) via bond buys. Short term rates have inched higher as demand increases into year-end.

