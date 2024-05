Bank of Japan buys:

JPY375bln 1-3 Year

JPY425bn 3-5 Year

JPY425bn 5-10 Year

Back in the middle of this month the BOJ trimmed the amount of 5-10 yrs it bought in a scheduled operation., This sent USD/JPY lower, but it bounced back.

This time around USD/JPY had a tiny flutter higher, not a lot in it.

USD/JPY threatening 157.00: