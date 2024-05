USD/JPY popping higher this time around. Bank of Japan buys:

JPY375bln 1-3 Year

JPY425bn 3-5 Year

JPY425bn 5-10 Year

JPY75bnln 25+ Year

Earlier from the Bank:

This pop on the news seems a bit of an over reaction this time around. yes, the BoJ bought JGBs. That's what they do.