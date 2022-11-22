South Korea's central bank will trim its tightening pace on Thursday

Reuters polling shows 29 of 30 surveyed analysts expect a +25bp rate hike, to 3.25% (one is at +50)

3.25% would the highest since 2012

citing signs of slowing domestic growth, despite high inflation (aove the central bank's 2% target at 5.7% in October)

"The combination of still-elevated inflation, and a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve means that the central bank's rate-hike cycle has further room to run," noted Krystal Tan, economist at ANZ. "Amid climbing concerns about growth and the credit market, the case for hiking at a more gradual pace has strengthened further."

Info via Reuters