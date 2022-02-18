10.15 ET (1515 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller participate in a discussion on monetary policy issues before the 2022 US Monetary Policy Forum sponsored by the Initiative on Global Markets at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

11.00 ET (1600 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives a speech before a virtual event on the economic outlook organized by the New Jersey City University, Guarini Institute for International Education and Economic Mobility.

13.30 ET (1830 GMT) Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard participates in the "Central Bank Digital Currencies" panel before the US Monetary Policy Forum organised by The University of Chicago Booth School of Business in New York.

ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta is also speaking as part of this