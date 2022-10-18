Japan finance minister Suzuki:

Will take appropriate action decisively vs excess fx volatility

We intervened in fx market last month, when asked what 'decisive' action meant

Cannot tolerate excess fx volatility driven by speculative moves

Japan Prime Minister Kishida:

BOJ looks comprehensively at various factors like economy and prices, not just fx, in guiding monetary policy

FX moves on various factors, when asked whether US-Japan interest rate gap is behind weak yen

If BOJ policy affects fx moves, govt will work closely with BOJ, take appropriate steps as mentioned earlier by finance minister

speculative driven rapid forex moves are prolematic

won't comment on specific yen levels but the government is ready to take appropriate action as needed

Still waiting for this:

One word from Kuroda is probably worth more than all the words from the other talking heads we have had today. Still, they've had some impact on USD/JPY, its off from highs circa 149.10 to around 148.85 as I update. Not much of a drop really.