Info comes via ANZ analysts and thier 'bias' index on the outlook for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Market pricing has moved closer to the RBA's tone as aggressive rate hike expectations unwound

Despite a change in pricing after last week's statement, the market is ahead of RBA rhetoric, continuing the disparity of this tightening cycle.

Further from ANZ:

Interestingly, our RBA Bias Index didn't drop after last week's post meeting statement. Highlights that the RBA statement still had some hawkish elements to offset the removal of 'normalisation.' Market pricing is still running ahead of the RBA's language.