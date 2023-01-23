I posted on the release of the minutes earlier today:
and that:
- Govt representative requested recess during meeting, which chair approved
Reuters have added more detail on what government officials did during the half-hour adjournment.
- Government officials who attended the Bank of Japan's December policy meeting were given a half-hour adjournment to contact their ministries, minutes showed, underscoring the significance of the central bank's decision to tweak its bond-market peg.
Yeah, "to contact their ministries".
This didn't happen, not at all:
"If that's a dollar-yen bid, hit it."