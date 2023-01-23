I posted on the release of the minutes earlier today:

and that:

Govt representative requested recess during meeting, which chair approved

Reuters have added more detail on what government officials did during the half-hour adjournment.

Government officials who attended the Bank of Japan's December policy meeting were given a half-hour adjournment to contact their ministries, minutes showed, underscoring the significance of the central bank's decision to tweak its bond-market peg.

Yeah, "to contact their ministries".

This didn't happen, not at all:

"If that's a dollar-yen bid, hit it."