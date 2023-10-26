The data from the US on Thursday showed blockbuster GDP growth:

And this wasn't too shabby either:

Back to the economic growth data.

In response Fitch ratings, first on the headline GDP result:

stunningly-strong 4.9% annualised gain in third-quarter GDP

Economic growth transitioned from resilience to reacceleration this quarter, defying the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening cycle and tighter financial conditions

suggests that the Fed needs to do even more

And then on the detail re inflation, the Core PCE down to 2.4% :

just as notable was the slowdown in core PCE

Fitch concludes, on balance:

Under those circumstances, the Fed can afford to stay on the sidelines

ps. Core PCE is an FOMC benchmark inflation indicator