The data from the US on Thursday showed blockbuster GDP growth:

And this wasn't too shabby either:

Back to the economic growth data.

In response Fitch ratings, first on the headline GDP result:

  • stunningly-strong 4.9% annualised gain in third-quarter GDP
  • Economic growth transitioned from resilience to reacceleration this quarter, defying the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening cycle and tighter financial conditions
  • suggests that the Fed needs to do even more

And then on the detail re inflation, the Core PCE down to 2.4% :

  • just as notable was the slowdown in core PCE

Fitch concludes, on balance:

  • Under those circumstances, the Fed can afford to stay on the sidelines

---

ps. Core PCE is an FOMC benchmark inflation indicator

Fitch rating agency revises Australia's outlook to negative (was previoulsy 'stable'), affirms ratin