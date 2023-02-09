The two Bank of Japan Deputy Governors, Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe, terms expire on March 19.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's term expires on April 8.

The Japanese government will soon present its nominees for all three positions to the parliament (Diet). Given the LDP government has a solid majority in the Diet presenting the nominees is basically the same as telling the parliament who the newbies will be.

The initial date floated for presentation of the names was February 10, that is, tomorrow. Tuesday February 14 seems to have overtaken the 10th in the betting though. But, stay tuned, it could be any time now.

Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya is the current favourite to become Governor, based on leaks:

Current favourite Amamiya is seen as a 'continuation' candidate, at the margin Margin Margin is a certain amount of collateral a trader places with a broker when he wants to trade with borrowed funds. This is done with a margin account, and it lets you to trade with leverage, increasing your buying power and multiplying your potential profit. Of course, trading on leverage increases both the potential profit and potential loss. Generally, the margin requirements are low, say 3% minimum depending on the instrument, and to open a position you’re required to set aside a certain amou Margin is a certain amount of collateral a trader places with a broker when he wants to trade with borrowed funds. This is done with a margin account, and it lets you to trade with leverage, increasing your buying power and multiplying your potential profit. Of course, trading on leverage increases both the potential profit and potential loss. Generally, the margin requirements are low, say 3% minimum depending on the instrument, and to open a position you’re required to set aside a certain amou Read this Term he is a yen negative (continued easy policy, or at least, not trimming back easy policy as much as an unknown name might).