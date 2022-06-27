It's a busy agenda ahead

9am Portiugal time (0800 GMT)

Introductory speech from Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank

9.30am Protugal time (0830 GMT) will bring two sessions, both chaired by Philip Lane, Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank

Session 1: Globalisation and labour markets in the post-pandemic economy

Session 2: Energy price volatility and energy sources in Europe

In the afternoon, from noon Portugal time (1100 GMT) comes a panel discussion chaired by Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank

Central bank digital currencies and the digital euro project

---

The European Central Bank’s annual Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal can be compared to the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium in August of each year.

Powell will be speaking on Wednesday.