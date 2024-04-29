Last year, the ECB faced some embarrassment after a staff survey aired grievances including that around 17% of them had been “shouted at or spoken to in an aggressive tone” while nearly one-third felt they had discriminated against.

In response, the ECB removed the questions from this year's survey, according to a Politico report.

The staff union has accused the ECB of only including questions that tilt to positive responses.

“It is as if the ECB says it has tackled high inflation because it stopped collecting data on prices,” said ECB staff union Vice President Carlos Bowles.

Last year a separate survey from the staff union also showed that Lagarde’s was viewed as significantly worse than those of her predecessors